Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $101.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Post Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Post by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. Post has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

