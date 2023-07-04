PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

