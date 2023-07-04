Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 547.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

