Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock worth $449,053,086 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

