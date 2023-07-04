Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.