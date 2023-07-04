Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

