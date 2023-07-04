Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $132.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.