Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $50,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

