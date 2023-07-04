Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBMO opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.