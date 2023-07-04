Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:IBMO opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
