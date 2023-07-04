Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $60,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 200.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

