Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5,250.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

