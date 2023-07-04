Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $72,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.