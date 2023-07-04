Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $509,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $373,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 41.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

