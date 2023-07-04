Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 117,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

