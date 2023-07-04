Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.