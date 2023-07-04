Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.