Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BAX opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $67.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

