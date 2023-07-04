Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in DT Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in DT Midstream by 246.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DT Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTM opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

