Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

GBIL stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

