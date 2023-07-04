Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Princeton Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

BPRN stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

