Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

