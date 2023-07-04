Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
