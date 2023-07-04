Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,765,000 after acquiring an additional 115,591 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

