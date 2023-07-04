Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,577,000 after purchasing an additional 543,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

