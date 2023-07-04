Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 78,865 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.