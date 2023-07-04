Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 93,518 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.