Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,688 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $200,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $22,866,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

