Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $80,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Block by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Block by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Block by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,868 shares of company stock worth $10,323,760 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Down 0.6 %

SQ stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

