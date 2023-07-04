Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

