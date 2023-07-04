Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,050,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.