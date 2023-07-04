Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.