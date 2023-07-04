Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 83,375 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

