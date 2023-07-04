Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

