Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.