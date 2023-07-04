Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv
Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %
APTV stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.