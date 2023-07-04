Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

