Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cigna Group Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Cigna Group in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $280.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.75 and its 200-day moving average is $280.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.