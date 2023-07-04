Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

