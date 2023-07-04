Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $32.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

