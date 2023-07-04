RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.