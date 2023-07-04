RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZFFree Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.