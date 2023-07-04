RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

