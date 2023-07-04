Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for McKesson Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for McKesson in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $26.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

MCK stock opened at $420.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.91. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.