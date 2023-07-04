Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.13 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.