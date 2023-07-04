Reviewing Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Almaden Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Almaden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 212.26%. Given Almaden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Almaden Minerals is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.13 Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.14 $37.84 million $0.22 1.58

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -7.05% -6.40% Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Almaden Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almaden Minerals

(Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.