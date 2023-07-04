Reviewing GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Free Report) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.69, suggesting that its share price is 369% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenLight Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

GreenLight Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,417.71%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences -1,521.00% -374.26% -122.78% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences $6.78 million 6.63 -$167.05 million ($1.14) -0.26 Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 120.61 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than GreenLight Biosciences.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats GreenLight Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Free Report)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings operates as a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company in the United States of America. It provides cell-free ribonucleic acid (RNA) production platform for the discovery, development, and commercialization of high-performing products to promote healthier plants, foods, and people. The company's plant and animal health pipeline includes Calantha for the Colorado potato beetle; Varroa mites, an RNA-based syrup that targets reproductive mites; Vegetable Caterpillar Complex, an dsRNA-based pesticide for the Diamond Back Moth; and Spider Mite Complex for the control of Tetranychus urticae. It also developing fungicides program for botrytis, fusarium, powdery mildew, downy mildew, Asian soybean rust, and rice blast; Gray Mold + for botrytis cinerea; Powdery mildew complex for the control of powdery mildew, caused by Erysiphe necator; and Mycotoxin control for Fusarium Head Blight, a cereal crop based diseases. In addition, the company also developing human health program comprising a phase I/II preclinical stage vaccine for COVID-19; and candidate selection vaccines for Shingles, and oncology. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings was formerly known as Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. It is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, the company is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

