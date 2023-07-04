RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $47.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of analysts have commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

RingCentral Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RingCentral by 35.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RingCentral by 86.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in RingCentral by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $24,952,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 353.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

