Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $500.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $477.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

