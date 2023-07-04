Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.60 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

