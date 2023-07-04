Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $43.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 1,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,232.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,207,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Safehold Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Safehold has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a current ratio of 36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $49.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.39%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

