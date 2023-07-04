Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

