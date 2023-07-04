Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.



