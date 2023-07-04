Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 12,173,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA stock opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

