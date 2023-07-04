Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

